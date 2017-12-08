South African accents are really tricky. Tyler Allen pretty much nails it when chatting up Jordy during the 2017 SURFER Awards a few nights ago. (Booze-inspired) Confidence, courage, creativity—that’s the judging criteria for a red carpet interviewer. Allen really showed the judges what they wanted to see here, building up a steady foundation of interviews under his belt, some good light-hearted jabs, making kids feel comfortable, sweet-talking Coco Ho, all of which gave him the freedom to swing haymakers like the no-grab Saffa accent. He did miss an opportunity to impersonate Sage Erickson, something to work on for next time.