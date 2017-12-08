South African accents are really tricky. Tyler Allen pretty much nails it when chatting up Jordy during the 2017 SURFER Awards a few nights ago. (Booze-inspired) Confidence, courage, creativity—that’s the judging criteria for a red carpet interviewer. Allen really showed the judges what they wanted to see here, building up a steady foundation of interviews under his belt, some good light-hearted jabs, making kids feel comfortable, sweet-talking Coco Ho, all of which gave him the freedom to swing haymakers like the no-grab Saffa accent. He did miss an opportunity to impersonate Sage Erickson, something to work on for next time.
Tyler Allen’s Night On The Red Carpet
In the excellent range for sure