That’s a wrap, folks — The 2017 SURFER Award winners have been crowned on the North Shore of Oahu at Turtle Bay Resort. The surfers, filmmakers, and productions you see below defined the best of 2017, raising the creative standards of our beloved pastime along the way. And none of tonight’s ceremony would’ve be possible without you, our readers. We thank you, truly, for a terrific 2017.

See the names that took top honors at the SURFER Awards, and watch highlights from the night below.

MOVIE OF THE YEAR: Chapter 11

BEST SHORT: Premium Violence

BEST SERIES: Continuance

BEST PERFORMANCE: Julian Wilson, Wayward

BEST DOCUMENTARY: Nervous Laughter

BEST MANEUVER: Albee Layer

BEST BARREL: Ian Walsh, Jaws

HEAVY WATER: Kai Lenny

A.I. BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER: Griffin Colapinto

AGENT OF CHANGE: North Shore Lifeguard Association

MEN’S SURFER POLL:

10. Filipe Toledo

9. Mason Ho

8. Julian Wilson

7. Jack Freestone

6. Gabriel Medina

5. Dane Reynolds

4. Frederico Morais

3. Jordy Smith

2. Kelly Slater

1. John Florence

WOMEN’S SURFER POLL:

10. Lakey Peterson

9. Bethany Hamilton

8. Courtney Conlogue

7. Coco Ho

6. Sage Erickson

5. Tyler Wright

4. Sally Fitzgibbons

3. Stephanie Gilmore

2. Alana Blanchard

1. Carissa Moore