MOVIE OF THE YEAR:
Chapter 11
BEST SHORT:
Premium Violence
BEST SERIES:
Continuance
BEST PERFORMANCE:
Julian Wilson (Wayward)
BEST DOCUMENTARY:
Nervous Laughter
BEST MANEUVER:
Albee Layer
BEST BARREL:
Ian Walsh, Jaws
HEAVY WATER:
Kai Lenny
A.I. BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER:
Griffin Colapinto
AGENT OF CHANGE:
North Shore Lifeguard Association
MEN’S SURFER POLL:
John Florence
WOMEN’S SURFER POLL:
Carissa Moore


