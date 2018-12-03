2018 SURFER AWARDS WINNERS
MOVIE OF THE YEAR:
"Never Town" by Andrew Buckley
BEST DOCUMENTARY:
"Andy Irons: Kissed by God" by Steve and Todd Jones
BEST SHORT:
"Video No. 4" by The Octopus, starring Chippa Wilson
BEST SERIES:
"The Search" by Rip Curl, starring Mick Fanning, Mason Ho, Tyler Wright and more
BEST MALE PERFORMANCE:
John John Florence in "Space"
BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE:
Bethany Hamilton in "Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable"
BEST MANEUVER:
Noa Deane
BEST BARREL:
Nathan Florence
HEAVY WATER:
Lucas "Chumbo" Chianca
AGENT OF CHANGE:
4ocean
A.I. BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER:
Caroline Marks
A.I. BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER:
Seth Moniz
MEN’S SURFER POLL:
John John Florence
WOMEN’S SURFER POLL:
Alana Blanchard
