turtlebayresort
10barrel
SURFER
Pau Maui
White Claw
Medterra

2018 SURFER AWARDS WINNERS

Thank you for watching!

MOVIE OF THE YEAR:
"Never Town" by Andrew Buckley
BEST DOCUMENTARY:
"Andy Irons: Kissed by God" by Steve and Todd Jones
BEST SHORT:
"Video No. 4" by The Octopus, starring Chippa Wilson
BEST SERIES:
"The Search" by Rip Curl, starring Mick Fanning, Mason Ho, Tyler Wright and more
BEST MALE PERFORMANCE:
John John Florence in "Space"
BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE:
Bethany Hamilton in "Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable"
BEST MANEUVER:
Noa Deane
BEST BARREL:
Nathan Florence
HEAVY WATER:
Lucas "Chumbo" Chianca
MEN’S SURFER POLL:
John John Florence
WOMEN’S SURFER POLL:
Alana Blanchard

More Surfer Awards

See Our Past Winners

For nearly 50 years, SURFER has given readers the power to decide the winner in the greatest popularity contest in the sport. For a list of past icons who've claimed the SURFER Poll No.1 honor, click here.

2018 Film Submissions

We're now accepting video submissions for the 2018 SURFER Awards. Deadline is November 1, 2018.

Submit Your Film

Join the Conversation

#surferawards