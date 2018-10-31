About SURFER Awards

On December 6, 2018, SURFER Magazine will host the 48th Annual SURFER Awards on the North Shore of Oahu. While the SURFER Poll has had numerous iterations in its long history, the night is essentially a celebration of surfing as popular culture. It started as a tongue-in-cheek reader survey in 1963, when Californian Phil Edwards—fresh off being the first person to ever surf the Banzai Pipeline the prior winter—became the first SURFER Poll winner. The next year a women’s category was added, and in the early 1990s, surf filmmaking awards were added to the celebration.

The night of the 6th, we’ll honor the Top Ten men and Top Ten women as voted by the readers of SURFER Magazine, and we’ll be presenting awards for Best Barrel, Worst Wipeout, Heavy Water (our award for excellence/craziness in big-wave charging), Best Performance, Best Short (for films under 20 minutes), and the big one, Movie of the Year. We also give an award to an upcoming surfer who is destined to make an impact on the surf world (Breakthrough Performer) and a group or individual who uses surfing to better the lives of others (Agent of Change). It’s a night to celebrate the people and moments that make us proud to be surfers and inspire us to never stop progressing.

While the SURFER Awards show is an intimate invite-only affair, we webcast the event in its entirety the night of Thursday, December 6th, so plan to tune in and see how you made a difference. Make sure your opinion is heard—cast your ballot before October 31, 2018.