Introducing our all-new mobile surf forecasting app!

SURFER Forecast, Powered By Surfable

SURFER has partnered with Surfable to build an all-new app to help you surf more by providing you forecasts, alerts, and weather data for surf spots across the globe.

The app replaces Swellwatch and will use powerful technology by Surfable to give users comprehensive surf forecasts starting with the launch of the mobile version, which can be downloaded now using the app store links below, followed by a full-featured website coming February 2020.

Following the initial launch of SURFER Forecast, our team will be rolling out a series of enhancements including updated swell charts and other new and exciting features to help you plan your next session. Stay on top of the latest SURFER Forecast updates for iOS.

App Store and the Apple Logo are trademarks of Apple Inc.

For questions/commments, email us at forecast@surfer.com