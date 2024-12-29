Each lap of the sun sees some individuals grab surfing by the scruff of the neck. Sometimes the performances have been in the post for a while. Others were bolts from the blue. These six surfers urgently staked their claim in 2024 with performances that made the surfing world take notice.

Caitlin Simmers

Caitlin Simmers, en route to her first world title. (Photo by Tony Heff/World Surf League via Getty Images)

The descriptor “break out” might be a stretch, but the teenage star started the competitive year with an era-defining performance at Pipeline and the quote of the year (“Pipeline is the for fucking girls,”) and ended with a World Title on the cobbles at Trestles. And while Simmer had been marked as a phenomenon since she was 13, 2024 was the year she turned her generational talent into a World Championship. Add some groundbreaking barrel riding freesurfing sessions, and you can see why she had to head the list.

Dane Henry

“Aussie surfer (and possible astronaut candidate) Dane Henry just launched a stratospheric, inverted, spinning air that’s melting minds,” wrote SURFER back in February. In the same session, he would land a few more haymakers, breaking the internet, and showing that, almost, out of nowhere surfing had a new progressive aerialist of the highest order. A closer look and subsequent posts revealed a surfer with a rail game and competitive pedigree that matched his explosive rotors.

Tya Zebrowski

Women’s surfing is unspooling faster than at any other time in history. As Simmers moved into the establishment, French prodigy Tya Zebrowski started to bang down the door for the next-next-gen. We covered her progress and flagged her potential after the 13-year-old won three European QS events. The week after she was the standout surfer as she made the Final of the CS event in Portugal at her first attempt. “I’m going to do the Challenger Series next year and the aim is to qualify for the CT,” she said matter-of-factly after the Final. You’ve been warned.

Zion Walla

“Zion is as frothy as they come, a frenzy of energy in the air and capable of stepping onto 15-foot faces at Pascuales. For him, it’s easily quadruple overhead waves.” That was SURFER’s take on 13-year-old grom Zion Walla who leapt into wider surfer consciousness with some giant barrels in Mexico in October 2024. That such a tiny human could wrangle waves of this size forced surf fans to recalibrate where the sport is headed. With sister Eden, and big wave surfing father John, the Walla famil has been on the radar for a while, but this clip truly saw Zion breakout.

Alan Cleland Jr

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 11: Alan Cleland of Mexico after winning the Final at the Lexus US Open of Surfing on August 11, 2024 at Huntington Beach, California. (Photo by Pat Nolan/World Surf League) — Source: Pat Nolan / WSL

The 2023 Quiksilver movie Repeater first raised the profile of Mexican powerhouse Al Cleland Jr. His gouges, barrels, huge airs and disregard for personal safety meant surfing had a new renegade. Then in 2024, he blew up. A win at the US Open propelled the 22-year-old from Aveces, Mexico into the CT qualification spots. Some early big heat totals in the Olympics cemented his reputation. The year didn’t end well, with Al missing out by just a single heat of making the CT for 2025. Yet his freesurfing and competitive performances showed that this is a surfer and personality you can’t keep your eyes off.

Ned Hart

The West Australian charger lit up our screens as a 16-year-old with his huge airdrop at his first wave at Shipsterns in 2023. That, along with his sessions at Teahupo’o saw him win the inaugural Young Gun category in 2023 Big Wave Challenge. In 2024 he used that platform to further his big-wave education. With mentorship by Nathan Florence and standout waves at Gnaraloo, The Right and Ireland he showed that big wave surfing had a potential breakout star on its hands. Not bad for a kid that hasn’t turned 18.