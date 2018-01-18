Biggest Nazaré Ever?

Oooweee, the surf gods are in a mood this week. Though Jaws and Mavericks have been tossing angrily for a few days and capturing much of the surf world's attention, Nazaré put on a frightening display of gnashing peaks yesterday, the likes of which may have never been seen before.

Or have they? It's so damn difficult to tell at that spot, tucked beneath towering cliffs jutting out into the sea. Benjamin Sanchis towed into a massive left that looks about as big as any wave ever ridden. Hugo Vau whipped into a golden, impossible-to-see wave that bystanders swear is the largest wave surfed at the spot. That unidentified speck on the bottom wave could be riding a wave that's 100 feet or 50.

But really, numbers don't do a spot like Nazaré justice. The waves are silly huge, cartoonish in form, and everybody out there is a certifiable hero. More, please.

