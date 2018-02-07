Throwback Clip: Occy Wins The 1985 Pipeline Masters

The Pipeline Masters has run uninterrupted every year since its inception in 1971. Let’s hope the WSL and Honolulu's Department of Parks and Recreation can come to an agreement about their 2018/2019 event permit soon, so the streak of 47 years doesn’t come to a screeching halt.

In the meantime, have a look back at Mark Occhilupo’s 1985 Pipe Masters victory. While Occy would go on to have a decorated 25 + year career as a professional surfer--winning the world title in 1999--back in 1985 he was just a 16-year-old upstart from Australia, and nobody expected him to win an event at 8- to- 10 foot Pipeline over established vets like Gerry Lopez, Larry Bertlemann, Joey Buran and Tom Carroll.

But win Occy did. Above, in a nine minute piece from Billabong, we revisit Occy revisiting the win that put him on the map.