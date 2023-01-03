The best place a surfer can find themselves is inside a bottomless cavern, staring out at an obstacle-free channel. Tubehound Nathan Florence knows the feeling well, having spent ample time in 2022 slotted properly inside of hollow fare. To ring in the new year, the middle Florence strung together POV footage of himself sitting pretty inside a dozen different drainers, which you can now watch above. Hit play and indulge in your first mindsurf of 2023.