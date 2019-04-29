If wave pools are fun for us full-grown humans, they must be as magical as several hundred Disneylands combined for a 12 year old who can get stand-up barreled and generate mach speeds on the artificial faces. For proof, look no further than Jackson Dorian in the edit above. Like a remote control surfer that has become sentient, Dorian fits the Waco tubes and ramps like perhaps no one has before him, and he puts on an absolute aerial clinic in the Texan pool. Press play and be thoroughly dazzled.
12-Year-Old Jackson Dorian Lofts Not-So-Pint-Sized Punts in Waco
This kid is going places, mainly up