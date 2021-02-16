It’s no secret 13-year-old Sierra Kerr ‘s got good genes. With ex-‘CTer Josh Kerr as her pops, the younger Kerr is already–at the young age of 13–turning heads out in the lineup with her above-the-lip flair and her innate ability to get supremely shacked. Her new edit above, filmed in 2020 on a trip to the Ments, is an explosive highlight reel exhibiting Kerr’s natural talent. Hit play to watch the young phenom make Indo her oceanic playground.