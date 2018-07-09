Jazz and logging are a magical combination. Maybe it’s the improvisation a guitar player uses to walk up and down a fretboard that resonates well with a surfer setting a line and cross-stepping to the nose. Maybe it’s simpler than that; both are just different mediums of timeless art. Regardless, 14-year-old Tommy Coleman is already doing it right and has plenty of free-style improvising years ahead to perfect his craft even more. Enjoy three minutes of Coleman’s fancy footwork at Australia’s premiere longboarding venue-Noosa.