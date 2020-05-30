Fifteen-year old Luke Swanson is known to impress every time his board touches the water. The youngster claims Rocky Point as his homebreak and his bag of tricks overfloweth with an arsenal of big airs and adult-sized carves. So it comes as no surprise that, given an entire winter to stack clips, Swanson was able to amass plenty of solid footy for a well-rounded edit.

The understatedly titled “‘20 Winter” shows Swanson spent the season charging hard and spinning high. And at just under five minutes, Swanson’s edit — like all good ones — leaves us wanting more; yet another example of the kid performing well-beyond his 15 years.

Click play to watch Swanson have himself a winter.