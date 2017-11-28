I have tried this and it is not easy. Pop out the center fin and paddle out on a midlength with just little sidebites and boy, the slipping and sliding. Kyle Kennelly here is a master. Clearly, he’s got experience with finless sliding, so with the added bite of small side fins, he’s harnessing drive and the ability to flip his craft into tail-first slides and easy 360s. Filmmaker Jack Coleman (with additional filming from Michael Cukr), as usual, makes it all look so damn easy, breezy, and fun.