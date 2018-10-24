Del Mar's historic longboarding contest has been revived, in the best possible way

From his Duct Tape Invitational contest series to the newly revived Del Mar longboarding contest, The Surf Fight Classic, it’s become apparent that Joel Tudor knows how to throw a surf event that’s one helluva good time. With a strict “No Complaining” policy, as read on the posted signs, 36 of the best loggers in Southern California, including a few visitors like legend Wayne Lynch, competed in firing waves for a fun day of surfing.

Congrats to winner Noah Shimabukuro.

The Huey Lewis and the News and the Ramones soundtrack to the highlights edit above capture the event’s freewheeling vibe, which has already been given the green light to run next year too.

Hit play to watch the stylish lines of River Covey, William Hennessey, Barrett Miller, Noah Slawson, Jen Smith, Hallie Rohr, Avalon Gall, Tara Franz, Sky Blumenfeld, Patrick O'Connor, Tosh Tudor, Wayne Lynch, Joel Tudor , Nick Melanson, Tommy Witt, Zack Flores, Ryan Burch and Noah Shimabukuro.