One of the things that makes SURFER Awards so fun is that we get to see some of our favorite surfers and surf filmmakers take the stage, grab a microphone and speak their minds (for better or worse). There have been plenty of good, bad and awkward mic moments on the stage and on the red carpet over the years (Mason Ho and Cheeseburger bringing up Kaipo Guerrero’s, umm, friendship with Maddonna comes to mind) but, hell, it really wouldn’t be SURFER Awards without that stuff.

Press play on the videos below to hear what all of this year’s winners had to say.

MOVIE OF THE YEAR: “Never Town”

BEST SHORT: “Octopus Video No. 4: Chippa Wilson”

BEST SERIES: “The Search”

BEST PERFORMANCE: John John Florence in “Space”

BEST DOCUMENTARY: “Andy Irons: Kissed by God”

BEST MANEUVER: Noa Deane in “Head Noise”

BEST BARREL: Nathan Florence, Backdoor

HEAVY WATER: Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca

A.I. BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMERS: Caroline Marks and Seth Moniz

AGENT OF CHANGE: 4ocean

WOMEN’S SURFER POLL WINNER: Alana Blanchard

MEN’S SURFER POLL WINNER: John John Florence