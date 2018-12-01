Surfing's rich history and important contemporary happenings told through the art of film

Through the art of film, the 2018 SURFER Awards nominees for Best Documentary told stories from surfing’s rich history that spanned the gamut of emotions. From confronting the issues that lead to a beloved World Champion’s demise, to channeling the empowering nature of surfing into at-risk youth, each narrative had moments both tear jerking and laugh-out-loud inducing.

Below are 2018’s five nominees, let us know which film is most deserving of the Best Documentary award in the comments.

Trouble: The Lisa Andersen Story



Momentum Generation



Andy Irons: Kissed by God



Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable



Can’t Steal Our Vibe



