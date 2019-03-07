The old adage that all good things must come to an end is cruel, but also very applicable to this winter season on the North Shore. During the start of 2019, it seemed like there was nary a break between perfect waves at both Backdoor and Pipeline, and the digital world flooded with clips reminding us daily of why the Seven Mile Miracle is, and will always be, the center of the surfing universe. Now that the incredible season is winding down, filmmaker Landon Hayashi’s highlight reel above is a kind of visual love letter to the departing North Shore winter, featuring Barron Mamiya (who Landon claimed was the standout surfer this winter), Seth Moniz, Nathan Florence, Landon McNamara, Tyler Newton, Kelly Slater, Keito Matsuoka and so many more.

There is no such thing as too many Pipe highlights

