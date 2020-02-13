Kelly Slater, the Greatest Of All Time, turned 48 years old this week. And while I know it’s hard to believe, there was once a time when “The GOAT” was not shorthand for “Kelly Slater”. In fact, in 1990, it wasn’t even an LL Cool J album yet, it was just a creepy, vacant-eyed farm animal. But in the astoundingly-blurry video above, we get to see something magical: the beginning of his GOAT-liness, the sprouting of his first golden hair of chin scruff, if you will.

This clip, yanked from the cobwebs of Ye Olde Internet, may look like VHS tape dipped in vaseline, but if you squint hard enough, you’ll see an 18-year-old Kelly Slater absolutely obliterating a few Lower Trestles walls on his way to his first major pro victory on the Bud Tour. While the GOAT surfs differently today (better, somehow), the style is unmistakably the same in this 30-year-old clip—as is Slater’s ability to put on a show when it counts.

Skip to the 5:40 mark to watch Slater dial it up and lock in a perfect-scoring ride on the cobblestone right, all while commentator and World Champ Peter Townend starts to get a little Nic Cage in the booth.

“Definitely the greatest day in Bud Tour history, there’s no question about it,” says PT after the heat. “You get the feeling this is the first of many checks to come for this young man out of Florida,” another commentator offers.

Got that right.