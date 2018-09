Did you forget that kids are still making edits featuring non-artificial waves? It’s true, they are. In the video above, the high-flying tube chargers Kai Hing and Shaun Manners seek out real waves on the West Coast of Oz and find the hollowest of fare. Press play and watch them punt, tuck-in and rip apart the punchy West Oz waves to the tunes of Moog master Mort Garson and Matt McCluer.