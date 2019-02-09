Andrew Doheny is the perfect example of a how a person’s style on a wave can reflect their style in the shaping bay. Doheny mows foam at high speeds and leaves his boards nearly rockerless. They seem simple at a glance, but when you’re going to uninhibited acceleration and break-neck direction changes, it’s really all you need. Once Doheny hit the road with the board from our “Handmade” trip and put it in some rippable Mainland Mexico walls, it was clear that his handshape did exactly what it was supposed to. Watch Doheny talk through his shaping philosophy in the clip above before heading south to achieve Mach speeds and eviscerate lip lines.

