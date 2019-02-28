“When there’s waves, it’s as good as anywhere in the world—it’s amazing,” offers Sandy Kerr, a surfer who grew up chasing daunting tubes in dark waters along the northeast coast of the United Kingdom. Sure enough, through the course of Chris McClean’s beautiful edit above, we see no shortage of incredible waves. But with the layers of rubber, hoods, boots and gloves required to brave winter conditions in the North Sea, perhaps it’s no surprise that it remains an oft-overlooked surf zone.

"North Sea Holes" offers a beautifully-cinematic glimpse at surfing the United Kingdom's northeast coast

