There’s something in the water in Ventura, I tell you. No, not urban runoff from the relentless rainfall over the past few months–although probably that, too. No, I’m talking about something about the waves in that area that tend to shape some incredibly dynamic surf talents. Micky Clarke is the latest in a line of powerful and progressive surfers from the area, and while there are some distinct differences, Clarke certainly shares a few stylistic traits with fellow Venturan Dane Reynolds–just watch that blowtail reverse at the 1:07 mark and tell me that doesn’t have a Reynoldsian flair to it. Either way, “Fricked II” is highly-entertaining viewing, and a great way to get frickin psyched for your next session.

"Fricked II" features some damn fine tubes, airs and turns from the California up and comer

