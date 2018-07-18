What were you doing when you were eight years old? Chances are if you were even lucky enough to know how to stand up on a surfboard, you were probably still more concerned with Ninja Turtles and Nintendo–or whatever your generation’s fads were–rather than swell, tides and your cutback. It’s doubtful you were winning contests while still being able to count your age on two hands too.

Meet Caden Francis. At only eight years old he’s already got two years of undefeated competitive surfing under his belt and World Tour aspirations. The young Californian supergrom isn’t just a contest machine though, his favorite things about surfing are that “it’s fun and you can be unique,” and based on Francis’ edit above, he seems to be exemplifying both.