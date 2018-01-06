A 2017 Wedge Wipeout Highlight Reel

With one year ending, and another beginning, tis’ the season for reminiscing on all the Internet-breaking surf action of the last 12 months. One of the oddest, yet most refreshing “best of” clips to come out recently was Man Of Water’s YouTube video above. It features highlights from the last year at the Wedge, and no, it’s not packed with heroically threaded tubes over shallow sand--this is far more entertaining than that. This clip is filled with the kind of heinous wipeouts that might send you to the chiropractor just from watching, and when it comes to the Wedge, isn’t that always the most entertaining part anyway? So bust out the snacks and kick your feet up and enjoy 3-minutes of cringe-worthy flails.