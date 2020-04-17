With no frills or fancy effects, this full-length edit from UFA Films, vaguely titled “3.26”, is a portrait of winter surfing in California north of Los Angeles. Featuring up-and-coming rippers and past-and-future ‘CT stars — alongside the everyday local ripper — “3.26” doesn’t discriminate. In fact, there’s a chance you could even be in here. Highlights include a rare Dane Reynolds sighting, a pair of massive punts from Eithan Osborne, tons of pumping empty beachbreaks and Bobby Martinez ruling at home. With a unique soundtrack and a long spot list, “3.26” is totally worth its 35-minute run time.