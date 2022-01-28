A Beautiful Ode to the Art Form That is Surfboard Shaping

As much as surfing is a creative expression of line drawing and body movement, so too is the art form of surfboard shaping. And in reality, the two influence each other to their cores. “The surfboard is a constant blending of curves and how they interact with the water,” says Matt Parker, shaper of Album Surfboards and creator of the craft you see beneath the feet of master stylists Josh Kerr and Asher Pacey above. “Making those curves feel comfortable, like an extension of your feet and your mind, is so interesting…There shouldn’t be any rules about what a surfboard looks like.”

In today’s world of diverse surf craft, that last part rings especially true. Hit play above on “Art Form” for an ode to style and individual flow, courtesy of Kerr, Pacey and Parker.