A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Coco Ho's Bumpy Road to Requalification

When Coco Ho fell off Tour in 2019, many a surf fans were bummed to see the Hawaiian style queen miss out on something she so well deserves. Lucky for us, the younger Ho wasn’t quite done with competitive surfing just yet and decided to give the QS/Challenger Series another go in 2021. In the WSL’s new series above and below, a production crew follows Coco around on her bumpy road to eventually (well, let’s hope eventually) to requalification. Hit play on episodes 1 through 4 to get a behind-the-scenes look at the Hawaiian legend and what kind of determination it takes to chase her dreams.