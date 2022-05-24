A Black-and-White Highlight Reel Featuring South Africa's Finest Waves and Gents

Viewing surfing in black-and-white and at a slow-motion speed doesn’t always get one amped to surf. But this new quick hit above–filmed by Ian Thurtell and featuring South Africa’s finest rippers–will make you want to jump in your wettie and paddle out at your nearest break. Mikey February, Jordy Smith and more make this slo-mo cinematic short a banger of a clip. Hit play and enjoy.