When the prince of Teahupoo drops an edit, your eyeballs should feel compelled to watch it. Always filled with some of the most hell-raising rides and waves of the summer, Matahi Drollet’s clips have the ability to make the little hairs on the back of your neck stand up. And such is the case with his new drop, “The Fast Lane”, which highlights Drollet’s best waves during the Code Red 2 swell that bombarded his home island a few weeks ago. Hit play above and buckle up.