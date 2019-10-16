The Quiksilver Pro France is by far the most varied and unpredictable Championship Tour stop. From 2- to 10-foot and back again—and sometimes all in the same day—the constantly changing waves in France keep competitors on their toes.

This year was no exception. With an overly active North Atlantic, swell was never an issue for the event, which was ultimately won by Jeremy Flores in pumping (albeit tricky) Hossegor barrels. The hard part was timing the event with the mercurial tide and wind. Plenty of junky mornings morphed into firing afternoons, with other fleeting moments of perfection peppered throughout the waiting period. While the event was on hold, the ‘CT’s stars were always ready to pounce, jumping in and out of the water multiple times everyday in hopes of finding a diamond in the rough between their heats. As you’ll see in this episode of “Amp Sessions”, Jordy Smith, Griffin Colapinto, Italo Ferreira and more found plenty of heaving sandbar slabs during the freesurfs. No better way to wash the taste of freshwater out of your mouth.

BAND: “River” by Ethanol Blend