A Lesson in How to Get Barreled, with Nic Von Rupp

It’s a close-to-undeniable fact that getting tubed is the best feeling one can achieve whilst riding a wave. Conversely, one of the worst feelings is totally blowing a potentially epic tube ride because you hesitated or didn’t take the right line. Nic Von Rupp–Portugal’s most tube-hungry charger–is here with the edit above to help you improve your frontside tube-riding technique so you can keep chasing that ultimate feeling. Click in to take notes from one of the most barreled humans on this planet.