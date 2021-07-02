It’s a close-to-undeniable fact that getting tubed is the best feeling one can achieve whilst riding a wave. Conversely, one of the worst feelings is totally blowing a potentially epic tube ride because you hesitated or didn’t take the right line. Nic Von Rupp–Portugal’s most tube-hungry charger–is here with the edit above to help you improve your frontside tube-riding technique so you can keep chasing that ultimate feeling. Click in to take notes from one of the most barreled humans on this planet.

Watch

nic von rupp frontside barrel riding

A Lesson in How to Get Barreled, with Nic Von Rupp

