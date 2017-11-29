Another wild year for the women’s World Tour is almost through. Steph Gilmore’s leadoff win at Snapper, Courtney Conlogue’s repeat victory at Bell’s, Sage Erickson and Nikki van Dijk’s first career ‘CT wins, Silvana Lima’s emotional win at Lowers — and now we’re down to the wire at the Maui Pro, where the Title scenario is getting tighter as we type. Relive the top moments from each event this year with the above mini-doc on the 2017 season, and make sure to follow the live broadcast of the Maui Pro by going to the World Surf League’s website.