A Lookback at the 2022 Teahupo'o Season Through the Eyes of Mihimana Braye

The collective eyes of the surf world are currently focused on the Hawaiian isles now that it’s mid-December, waiting patiently for the start of some winter action. But that’s not to say we can’t enjoy some archival visual goodies from the southern hemi. Mihimana Braye–Teahupoo mainstay–recently dropped some End of the Road highlights from the 2021 and 2022 seasons, which are definitely worth a watch (the guy knows how to get properly shacked in some properly massive waves.