A lot can happen in a month on foreign soil. When the young crew of Josh, Seth Moniz, Parker Coffin, Kanoa Igarashi, Kiron Jabour, Nic Von Rupp, and Colt Ward embarked on a month-long surf trip to Portugal, they found a handful of punchy beachbreaks, idyllic scenery and rich history. They even found a novelty wave beneath an old castle at 6:01. Enjoy Marc Chambers‘ “Light of Portugal.”