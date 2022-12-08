In today’s world of Google Earth and hyperconnectivity, old-school surf adventures still exist. A new film, “Savage Waters”, tells the tale of big-wave surfer Andrew Cotton and renowned skipper Matt Knight, who find a passage in a 19th-century treasure hunter’s journal that mentions something about a ferocious, dangerous wave off a remote island in the Atlantic. Instead of thinking, “huh, that’s cool” and moving on with their lives, these thrill-seekers instead decide to track down the possible big-wave monster themselves on a catamaran named Hecate. Click play above to watch the two-minute trailer and click here to find out how to catch the full film–and whether or not they stumble upon a new big-wave discovery.