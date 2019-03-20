Back in 2012, photographer Chris Burkard, along with cinematographer Ben Weiland, set out on a once-in-a-lifetime surf adventure to one of the remote surf destinations in the world: The Kamchatka Peninsula. Burkard and Weiland spent months planning this expedition, inviting surf-travel junkies Keith Malloy, Cyrus Sutton, Dane Gudauskas and Trevor Gordon to their Arctic mission when visa finally cleared and the strike was on.

In “Coldwater Journal”–a new 44-minute, full-length film–director and cinematographer Ben Weiland revisits Kamchatka, Russia with a fresh perspective. To read more about "Coldwater Journal," click here for an interview with Weiland. To watch the full film, click here to find it on iTunes.