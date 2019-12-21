Dion Agius, Blake Myers and Dave Fox are three of the most creative filmers/editors in the surf world, and only attach their names to top-notch work. “These Violent Delights” is one of those pieces of work.
Shot on a week-long boat trip through the Bankyak Islands (a lesser-known zone in northern Indonesia), “TVD” is a look at the Haydenshapes team through a mesmerizing lens. It’s Micky Clarke, Craig Anderson, Oscar Langburne, Dylan Graves, and Jake Kelley, in waves you probably won’t recognize, capped off with a session at the dreamiest right wedge imaginable. A 17-minute film shot during a 7-day trip. Talk about a score.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
Subscribe to SURFER’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.
Success!
Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!
LATEST NEWS
Here's Who Officially Qualified for the 2020 Olympics Via the 'CT
With the 2019 ‘CT season in the rearview, these names will be competing in Tokyo
How The World’s Most Entertaining Surfer Became a World Champion
Today, Italo Ferreira gave the people what they wanted
Kelly Slater Wins Vans Triple Crown of Surfing, JJF Qualifies for 2020 Olympics
The 47-year-old GOAT claims his 3rd VTCS trophy, Florence will rep team USA in Tokyo
Jaws Competitors Double Dipped at Mavericks During the Biggest Swell of the Season
No sleep till Half Moon Bay
Surf Gear to Dull the Cold Sting of Winter
Items to keep you warm and scoring
Kelly Goes Full GOAT, Filipe and Jordy Exit Title Race
The title race heats up, but Slater steals the show with a miraculous Backdoor tube
Minds Were Thoroughly Blown at Vans' "Pentacoastal" Premiere Last Night
Wade Goodall and The Black Lips brought the noise to Honolulu
Snaps from Surfing's Biggest Night
Party shots (not that kind...well, also that kind) from the 2019 Surfer Awards
The 2019 Surfer Awards Winners Are...
The envelopes are opened. The bubbly has been popped. Find out who took top honors
This Is How You Make an Entrance At The 2019 Surfer Awards
The surf world gets fancy AF and hits the red carpet
Tube Hound Jack Robinson Dominates at Sunset, Qualifies For The 2020 'CT
Scores highest heat total in the history of finals at the Vans World Cup of Surfing
Snapshots From the Epicenter of North Shore Surfing
A visual tour of the Volcom House through the lens of Ryan "Chachi" Craig
Meet the Slab Slayer Who Sleeps at the Foot of Shipstern Bluff
Does it get any more core than that?
Six Moments of Perfect Surfing, As Seen in Our Style Issue
Everything in its right place
Nazare Jet Ski Rescue Seems to Defy Laws of Nature
Lucas Chumbo and Ian Cosenza somehow escape after being swallowed by a wall of water
Kerby Brown Defies Death at This Demented-Looking Left
The hard-charging hellman dances with one of Oz’s heaviest slabs
Kai Lenny Is Making Flips in Big Waves a Thing
And more radical performances from the last run of swell to hit the Aloha State
Yesterday Was Controlled Chaos at Maxing Teahupo'o
After the Tahiti Pro trials were called off, 15-foot tow bombs ruled the day
This All-Female Surf Club is Shifting the Paradigm in Sri Lankan Surf Culture
In Arugam Bay, strong-minded local women are creating a space for themselves in the lineup where they were previously unwelcome
Southern California
Photo: Bryce Lowe-White
Sound off in the comments below!