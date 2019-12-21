Dion Agius, Blake Myers and Dave Fox are three of the most creative filmers/editors in the surf world, and only attach their names to top-notch work. “These Violent Delights” is one of those pieces of work.

Shot on a week-long boat trip through the Bankyak Islands (a lesser-known zone in northern Indonesia), “TVD” is a look at the Haydenshapes team through a mesmerizing lens. It’s Micky Clarke, Craig Anderson, Oscar Langburne, Dylan Graves, and Jake Kelley, in waves you probably won’t recognize, capped off with a session at the dreamiest right wedge imaginable. A 17-minute film shot during a 7-day trip. Talk about a score.