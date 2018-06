The Gudauskas, the Florences and Nathan Fletcher, make the South Pacific rounds in "Blue Intensity"

Go on a 15-minute psychedelic surf safari with the most barrel-frothed members of the Vans surf team in “Blue Intensity.” Both scored and directed by surf auteur George Trimm, “Blue Intensity” is non-stop surf action from the South Pacific’s hollowest offerings.

Watch Dane, Pat and Tanner Gudauskas, Nathan Florence, Ivan Florence and Nathan Fletcher air-drop, thread and power carve some bluest of blue bombs.