It’s mostly been a terrible winter for waves in the Southern California surf zone. Talk to any longtime surfer in the region and they’ll say they can remember few that have been worse. Despite this lack of swell the past few months, North County San Diego-based surfer Duran Barr managed to strategically place himself in the right place at the right time, not too far from home, to make the most out of what came. Barr did this so effectively that he managed to stack enough clips for his edit “Winterspell” above and is probably one of the few surfers between Ensenada and LA that scored waves juicy enough to snap a board this winter.

Filmed and edited by Blake Michel.