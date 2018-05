In the edit above, watch a group of brave chargers get tossed curveballs by Shipstern Bluff during a heavy session. Hellman Tyler Hollmer-Cross, James McKean, Zeb Critchlow, Bradley Norris, Mick Corbett, Jarryd Foster, Kipp Caddy, and Tobias Fahey navigate the wave’s infamous staircase in “The Madness at Shipstern Bluff,” shot by Tim Bonython.