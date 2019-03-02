If you’re of a certain age or you’ve endured a surf-related injury, you’re likely well aware that spending hours in the lineup can, in fact, wear your body down. And pro surfers, like Griffin Colapinto (above), who are paid to push themselves as hard as physically possible in water, are well aware of the risks that come with going for a big air or locking themselves into a cavernous tube.

Colapinto, who tore a meniscus awhile back, just released a promo video in conjunction with his sponsor Youtheory that sheds a little light into his daily training routine–which involves a hell of a lot of surfing, a little gym work and, apparently, consuming a good amount of collagen powder. The video itself is a tad PR-y, but if you can get past that you can enjoy a few minutes of Colapinto’s explosive flair and get a little insight into what he does in the gym (and in the kitchen) to stay lean and mean.