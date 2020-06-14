For the last three months, surfers like Pat Guduaskas have been digging into their hard drive vaults for old and unused footage in order to keep us all entertained during these crazy COVID times. With no ‘CT to watch and no surf trips to go on ourselves, we thank them for that.

As Pat Gudauskas proves in the edit above, the imperfections in the soft and shreddable right points of Mexico are what make them so…well, perfect. The unexpected bounces. The crumbling lips. The flat spots. Hell, even the crowd is an exciting challenge. Because surfing has never been about predictability. Quite the opposite, actually. For someone looking to build another Slater-esque point style pool, studying this clip — and figuring out how to recreate the natural imperfections that happen on every perfect ocean wave — would be a great first start.