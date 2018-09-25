D'Esposito was last seen on September 11—any help is welcome

Carlsbad surfer Adam Francis D'Esposito, 39, went missing two weeks ago. He was last seen at Campo Villa Lepro just south of Baja Malibu, Mexico on September 11. He was seen barefoot and soaking wet while running south down a stretch of highway between Tijuana and Rosarito.

An experienced surfer and waterman, D’Esposito is a common fixture at San Diego surf spots as well as in Tahiti and other lineups around the world. His fearless charging at Teahupo’o even garnered him a Wipeout of the Year nomination at the 2013 Surfer Poll Awards. He also has walked away from a shark attack unscathed.

D’Esposito has been struggling with mental illness and this could be a factor in his disappearance, according to his family.

He drove a silver Volvo station wagon, with CA plates 4VZK300. The vehicle was last seen in Baja Malibu.

D'Esposito has brown hair, blue eyes and is 5’11”. He weighs 190 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 760-805-5520 or 409-565-1050.