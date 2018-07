Basque Country ripper Ainara Aymat shaves her head, and the tops from a few warm-water waves

Shaved head, painted board, a few grainy black and white clips, a blatant burn, distorted guitar over rasping vocals and thrashing drums, yep, Ainara Aymat checks all the boxes for a hardcore surf edit in “Sambal.” Watch the Zarautz, Basque Country young woman rip and you’ll be pumped to go surf and destroy too.

Filmed by Kylian Castells.