Air Guy Matt Meola Doesn't Surf Pipe–But Can He Win the Pipe Masters?

When you think of competitive surfers, the name Matt Meola might not pop into your head right away. Usually focused on launching (and landing) unmakeable airs for edits, Meola got invited to compete in a different kind of arena than he’s used to being in: the Vans Pipe Masters, commencing in a few weeks. Vans recently met up with him to see how he’s feeling about going up against the best of the best, doing airs at Backdoor and going for $100K at a wave he surfs, um, zero times a year.