The chance of suffering a wipeout like that from the opening wave above is what keeps many workaday surfers far, far away from Teahupoo. No matter how perfect it may often look on screen, clips of some of the world’s best surfers getting chewed up by the tropical cement mixer show that looks can be deceiving, and The End of the Road ain’t for the faint of heart. But as evidenced in the edit above featuring Albee Layer, Ian Gentil, Kalani David, Ian Walsh, Dege O’Connell and a handful of hard-charging Tahitians, when everything comes together, threading a Teahupoo tube is an incomparably awesome experience. Press play and enjoy 8-minutes of mindsurfing from the safety of your seat.

