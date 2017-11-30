A Trip Down the Almost Coast

With Albee Layer, Hank Gaskell, and Kain Daly

By

Maui is, for the most part, entirely flat during the summer–at least in comparison to the gassed-up winter locals are used to. This last summer, a crew of Maui boys–Albee Layer, Hank Gaskell and Kain Daly, the genial, wisecracking narrator of this here edit–escaped way down south to New Zealand for a seasonal break. Brrr… (the title they so aptly named the well-scripted 12-minute clip) features the fully-neoprened Hawaiian crew getting lost and finding waves on New Zealand’s South Island. Enjoy some high-performance surfing in frigid waters, and check out the scene at 5:14-6:40, where Albee gets attacked and chased out of the water by seals.