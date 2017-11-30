Maui is, for the most part, entirely flat during the summer–at least in comparison to the gassed-up winter locals are used to. This last summer, a crew of Maui boys–Albee Layer, Hank Gaskell and Kain Daly, the genial, wisecracking narrator of this here edit–escaped way down south to New Zealand for a seasonal break. Brrr… (the title they so aptly named the well-scripted 12-minute clip) features the fully-neoprened Hawaiian crew getting lost and finding waves on New Zealand’s South Island. Enjoy some high-performance surfing in frigid waters, and check out the scene at 5:14-6:40, where Albee gets attacked and chased out of the water by seals.