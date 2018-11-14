Two of Maui's most progressive sons go ham at their local launch ramp

Aerial wizards Matt Meola and Albee Layer continue to redefine what’s possible on a surfboard after it leaves the lip. From Meola’s invention of brain-bending inverted spin variations to Layer seemingly adding more degrees to both oops and frontside rotors each year, the two embody the progression of surfing and feed off each other’s energy. Hit play above to watch the duo boost mainly off their local ramp, the one they cut their progressive teeth on, in their new edit, “Polylemma,” above. There’s also a some Jaws footy tossed in for good measure too.

Filmed by Dan Norkunas, Jon Spenser and Forrest Dein.

Cut by Albee Layer and Dan Norkunas

Extra Sauce by Cody Carter.